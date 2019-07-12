Home
Tour Rogue Valley farms this Sunday

Have you ever wondered where you food comes from?

Ever wondered who grows the fruits and veggies on your dinner plate?

The Rogue Valley farm tour is taking you from the table to the fields connecting the public with the Rogue Valley farmers, lands and animals that produce delicious local food.

The free, family friendly tour starts this Sunday at 10am and includes farms throughout the Rogue and Applegate Valley.

For a list of farms participating, you can download the Rogue Valley Farm Tour brochure HERE

