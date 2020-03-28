Tourism industry takes a hit

ASHLAND, Ore. — Lack of traffic through Ashland is already taking a toll on the tourism industry.
The Ashland Chamber of Commerce’s Katharine Cato says people are already canceling travel plans. That will greatly affect many local businesses in Ashland. Cato says while restaurants are now offering take out or delivery, people need to take care of themselves and their health.
“We are certainly encouraging visitors to stay healthy at home and plan their future trips to Ashland when we’re on the other side of this,” Cato said.
We have compiled a list of local businesses and what they’re offering on our website: https://kobi5.com/news/local-news/eat-locally-125076/
