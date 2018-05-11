Tourism numbers show increase in visitors to Southern Oregon

Medford, Ore — Ask almost any Oregonian, there isn’t a better place to call home than the Pacific Northwest.
According to new numbers, it’s also a popular place to visit.
“Culinary experiences, wineries, breweries, what the chefs are doing, there’s some real magic that’s happening in Medford and the Rogue Valley,“ said Todd Davidson with Travel Oregon.
An ad campaign inspired by Oregon went viral this spring, showcasing – with a little creativity – what Oregon has to offer.
“In 2017 Oregon was the 6th fastest growing state in the nation in terms of international spending and international visitation,” said Davidson.
New tourism numbers show, the word is getting out, especially in Southern Oregon.
“Jackson County was up 6.6 percent and Klamath County was up 8.8 percent, outpacing the whole rest of the State of Oregon,” said Brad Niva with Travel Southern Oregon.
Those numbers mean jobs and revenue.
“3.7 percent up this year in jobs relating to the tourism industry and visitor spending,” said Niva.
Numbers that could mean a magical future for the tourism industry.
“We’re starting to brag a little more about all the great stuff we have to offer and I think visitors are receptive to that story,” said Niva.