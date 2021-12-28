Tow trucks busy with winter weather

SOUTHERN OREGON, —More snow on the ground means more people stuck, according to a local tow truck company.

Dick’s Towing in Medford says business has picked up over the last week and a half. It’s been averaging around 50 to 60 calls a day just for people stuck on the side of the road. Fleet manager, Ronn Crews says most cases are people trying to brave the elements without the proper equipment.

“If you have to be on the road, make sure you have tractions tires of chains or some sort to be able to put on your vehicle and mind the speed limits,” said Crews.

Crews recommends carrying extra water, snacks, and blankets in case you get stuck.