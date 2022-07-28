Town hall hosted on Coos Bay Pacific Coast Intermodal Port

COOS BAY, Ore. —A virtual town hall was hosted today about the effort to bring an Eco Port to Coos Bay. State leaders have submitted a federal funding request for the project to the Biden Administration.

Backers say the container port would increase west coast port capacity, create new jobs, and increase economic activity. Representative Peter DeFazio says it would be the first and only direct ship to rail port, on the west coast.

“It means for one thing way less pollution way less congestion the water shipping is the most efficient way to move freight but the second most efficient way is rail,” said Representative DeFazio.

Climate activists say it would require large-scale dredging and widening of the bay would impact the coos bay estuary and natural resources.

For updates on the project visit the port of Coos Bay website.