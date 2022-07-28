Town hall hosted on Coos Bay Pacific Coast Intermodal Port

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King July 27, 2022

COOS BAY, Ore. —A virtual town hall was hosted today about the effort to bring an Eco Port to Coos Bay. State leaders have submitted a federal funding request for the project to the Biden Administration.

Backers say the container port would increase west coast port capacity, create new jobs, and increase economic activity. Representative Peter DeFazio says it would be the first and only direct ship to rail port, on the west coast.

“It means for one thing way less pollution way less congestion the water shipping is the most efficient way to move freight but the second most efficient way is rail,” said Representative DeFazio.

Climate activists say it would require large-scale dredging and widening of the bay would impact the coos bay estuary and natural resources.

For updates on the project visit the port of Coos Bay website. 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content