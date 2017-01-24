Cave Junction, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency, following the winter storms that have caused mass destruction across Oregon.
In Cave Junction, residents were hit hard, and many plan to seek help at a town hall meeting with Josephine County Commissioners. But some say it’s just part of living in Southern Oregon.
“We had no water, and our electricity was shut off,” John Burnel said.
Burnel is just one of many Cave Junction residents still cleaning up from storms that hit this month.
“My trailer got hit by a falling branch, and smashed that in, which of course, but a bunch of water in my trailer,” Burnel said. “But that was taken care of by pots and pans.”
While Burnel’s been able to maintain a good sense of humor through it all, he’s still taking care of business at Blalock Insurance.
“I”m getting insurance on my truck, that was under my carport, my carport caved in from snow, and so it smashed my truck pretty bad.”
He’s not the only one. Agent Cheryl Darling said people have been coming in at a steady rate for weeks, and their stories are all the same.
“Dig stuff out, pull trees off their houses, pull trees off their cars, power poles that have broken,” Darling said.
Weeks later, some residents are just now getting into town.
“I just had a customer come in this morning that said she was still, it was the first day she had been able to get out of her driveway, and she lives just up the road.”
The town hall meeting is scheduled for 6 PM on Monday night, at City Hall on Lister street.