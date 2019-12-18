Home
Toys 4 Tots distribution provides toys for 5000 Jackson County children

Medford, Ore — Thousands of children will have presents under the tree this holiday season thanks to the community.

Toys 4 Tots opened the doors of Crater Lake Ford this morning so qualified families could pick out gifts for their kids.

Some parents were in line since 10pm last night to have first pick of the donated toys.

The benefit takes a year of planning and the hard work of dozens of volunteers.

“It is so worth it, my favorite day of the year is Christmas morning because I know that all the work we all put in is making a difference in the lives of children in our community,” said Jackson County Coordinator Kira Zavala.

Donations are still needed especially for children age ten to seventeen.

You can drop off donations at Crater Lake Ford or the Medford Chamber of Commerce.

