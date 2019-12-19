Toys R Us building gets torn apart as Market of Choice takes over

MEDFORD, Ore. — The former Toys R Us building in Medford is no more.
Crews have been removing signs, concrete and tearing down the front of the building in anticipation for the opening of Medford’s first Market of Choice.
The location will be smaller than many of their other stores, but the company says it will include everything Market of Choice fans are waiting for.
The company is hoping to open the Biddle Road location in about a year.
