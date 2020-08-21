Home
Track Wheelchair non-profit hosting Beach Excursion in Brookings

Brookings, Ore — A local non-profit is giving the gift of mobility on the Oregon Coast and it’s looking for people who want to participate.

David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems is inviting people with mobility challenges and their friends and family to the Oregon Coast next weekend.

The Medford non-profit has three track chairs available for people to use.

The all-terrain chairs allow mobility in places where normal wheelchairs can’t go.

“To see somebody’s emotion getting on the beach for the first time with their family, or the first time since an accident, we just can’t stop,” said CEO Steve Furst.

Furst says they’re taking all necessary precautions to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

There’s still spots available. If you’re interested in the David’s Chair beach excursion. Sign up at Davidschair.org

