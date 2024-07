DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Trail fire burning near Diamond Lake is around 1,000 to 1,200 acres.

Starting Friday, the Diamond Lake campground is closed until July 21st. Multiple crews and engines are assigned to this fire, and air resources are being utilized.

For more information, visit the Umpqua National Forest Facebook page.

