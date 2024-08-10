Trailer fire extinguished in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – The Illinois Valley Fire Department put out a trailer fire in Cape junction Monday night.

According to IVFD, it happened just after 8:00 pm in the 100 block of Hussey Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find a smoking travel trailer with the occupants trying to put out the fire with a garden hose. Crews were able to put out the fire before it spread to the rest of the trailer or any nearby vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

