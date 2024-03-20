TRAILS Outdoor School completes 288 solar panel array

ASHLAND, Ore. – The TRAILS Outdoor School in Ashland is leading the local green economy with their newest source of renewable energy. Students at TRAILS joined community partners in a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 20th, to celebrate the completion of 288 ground-mounted solar panels. Eric Hansen, owner of True South Solar, says this 8-month long project is part of Ashland’s Climate and Energy Action Plan, and will provide around 200 kilowatts of power to the school. He also says it will offset the school’s carbon footprint and lower their electric bill. Sixth grade students at TRAILS say this new addition to their school is an important step toward a greener future. Mike Freeman of HMK, a community partner involved in the project, says they are currently working with the Ashland school district to determine more potential solar sites.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.