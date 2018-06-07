Training underway for California Oregon Regional Search and Rescue

Siskiyou County, Calif. –250 people from across nine counties in Oregon and California are gathering for annual Search and Rescue training.
This year, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the event.
“Search and Rescue wouldn’t happen without volunteers,” Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Burns said.
At Lake Siskiyou Camp Resort, volunteers and members from sheriff’s departments throughout Oregon and northern California are conducting their annual training.
“Right now I think we have two divers in the water that are going down,” Deputy Burns said.
From diving, to helicopters, to ATVs, volunteers learn the skills and knowledge necessary to save people who are lost or injured.
“Of the aspects of the areas we live in, we have searches all the time and rescues,” Deputy Burns said.
Between Mount Shasta, and the Pacific Crest Trail, Deputy Mike Burns with Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says it’s often tourists who need help.
“It’s the wilderness, and that’s what people want to come to… and they don’t come prepared,” Deputy Burns said.
That’s why dedicated volunteers are so important.
“They’re dedicated and just love what they do,” Deputy Burns said.
Matt and Carmen have both been in public service all their lives, and for the last 8 years they’ve volunteered with Search and Rescue.
“I felt the need to continue to do that after I retired, and this fills that void,” Carmen Kinch said.
Aside from the physical and mental training to deal with emergency situations, Matt and Carmen say the week gives them the opportunity to bond with one another.
“It’s not just training together so that you have skills… it’s training together so that you know the person you’re working with,” Matt Holmes said.
The volunteers become a team ready to take on the demanding challenges of Search and Rescue.
Whether it’s giving closure, or getting someone back home safely, their efforts are rewarded in the end.
“When you get people back to families, their appreciation is… Unbelievable,” Kinch said.
The majority of the training will happen Friday and Saturday with the entire event wrapping up Sunday morning.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.
Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.