Travel prizes added to Oregon’s ‘Take Your Shot’ lottery

SALEM, Ore. – As the deadline for entering Oregon’s so-called “vaccine lottery” looms, more incentives and prizes are being offered.
Last month, Governor Kate Brown announced the launch of the “Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign.” The program will give vaccinated Oregonians 18 and older the chance to win $1 million or one of 36 $10,000 prizes with one winner in each county. Oregonians age 12 to 17 will have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. All Oregonians who’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by June 27 are eligible.
On June 22, more prizes were announced. Four travel prizes, each valued at $2,000, will be added to the June 28 drawing. The packages include lodging, accommodations, and activities at two — so far unidentified — iconic Oregon travel destinations.
In addition, several counties are partnering with the state to offer more cash prices and scholarships. They include:
- Coos County: Ten $10,000 prizes
- Curry: Two $10,000 prizes
- Gilliam: Ten $10,000 prizes, one $10,000 scholarship
- Jefferson: Eight $10,000 prizes, three $10,000 scholarships
- Malheur: Ten $2,500 prizes
- Morrow: Two $20,000 prize and three $10,000 prizes
- Polk: Two $10,000 prizes
- Sherman: Twenty $2,700 prizes
- Wallowa: One $10,000 prize and two $5,000 scholarships
“Vaccines are the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19, and our fastest way to end this pandemic,” said Governor Kate Brown. “The Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign is a way to thank Oregonians for stepping up and keeping our communities safe. It’s never been easier to get a vaccine, so don’t miss your shot to enter!”
The campaign is funded with $1.86 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Act dollars.
The Oregon Lottery will help draw names for the winners. The governor’s office said no identifying information will be shared with the Oregon Lottery.
The drawing will take place on June 28 and the winners will be publicly announced the following week.
Oregonians who have received a federally-administered vaccine dose, such as a VA health facility, Oregonians vaccinated out-of-state, and those who were vaccinated during a clinical trial can go to https://appengine.egov.com/apps/or/take-your-shot to fill out an online form to make sure they are entered to win.
More information about the campaign can be found here.