Trial begins for man who allegedly shot 2 men dead

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The trial began for a man in Grants Pass today, after police say he shot two men dead in 2018.
46-year-old Trevor Gilmore is charged with aggravated murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police say Gilmore shot Justin Severnak and Christopher Lyon dead on Black Friday of 2018.
Last year, Gilmore’s attorneys released a 157 page memo claiming their client should be released because he acted in self defense.
That motion was denied.
