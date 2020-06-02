Home
Trial begins for man who allegedly shot 2 men dead

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The trial began for a man in Grants Pass today, after police say he shot two men dead in 2018.

46-year-old Trevor Gilmore is charged with aggravated murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police say Gilmore shot Justin Severnak and Christopher Lyon dead on Black Friday of 2018.

Last year, Gilmore’s attorneys released a 157 page memo claiming their client should be released because he acted in self defense.

That motion was denied.

