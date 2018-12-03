Trial date set for local author and former journalist

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Jacksonville resident will go to trial this spring for allegedly shooting and killing her uncle back in 2016.
Aisling Tucker Moore Reed is accused of murdering Shane Patrick Moore in July of 2016 outside of the Applegate Valley.
Moore-Reed was originally charged with two counts of manslaughter.
In September of this year, the grand jury added a murder charge after the district attorney’s office found new evidence.
Moore-Reed’s mother previously told NBC5 News that her brother was physically assaulting her when he was shot and killed.
The trial date has been for May 13th, 2019 with a bail hearing on January 3rd.
