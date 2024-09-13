Trial date set for wrongful death lawsuit against KCFD1

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.- A trial date has been set for the lawsuit a Klamath County family filed against Klamath County Fire District 1.

On December 26th, 2020, two paramedics from KCFD1 allegedly refused to take a woman named Teresa Vaughn, who was covid positive, to the hospital when she was having trouble breathing.

In May, Federal Judge Mark D. Clarke ruled that the claims against the two paramedics must face a jury trial.

Kirk Mylander, Attorney for the Vaughn family, says the trial is set for January 7 and it’s slated to last two weeks.

He says even though he predicts the fire district will say the EMTs didn’t cause the death of Vaughn, he feels like it’s an open-and-shut case.

“I hate to use those words but it’s open and shut on liability. Our case going in will be to show just exactly what they did and how bad it was and to show that the science does support their intentional conduct caused Teresa Vaughn’s death,” Mylander said.

Mylander says he and the family are hurt by the fact that the two paramedics are still employed by KCFD1 after all this time.

He says the family is struggling to accept Vaughn’s death as he says a little more effort could’ve saved her life.

