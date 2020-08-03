Tropical storm expected to reach hurricane status before hitting Carolinas

EAST COAST — Tropical Storm Isaias is now forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and reach the Carolinas Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm is gaining strength with watches and warnings now extending across the entire east coast, all the way to Rhode Island.
The storm surge could reach 3 to 5 feet. Other hazards include high surf, strong winds, heavy rain, flash flooding, and tornadoes. North Carolina’s governor says shelters will screen for coronavirus symptoms.
To the north, major cities like Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and New York City will experience high winds as the storm moves east. New York City’s mayor announced barricades will be set up to prevent flooding in lower Manhattan.
“We are not taking any chances at all. Anyone who lived through hurricane sandy knows we got a lot more than we bargained for,” Mayor Bill De Blasio said
