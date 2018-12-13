Truck full of donations for Access and Jackson County families

Medford, Ore — While many of us are scrambling for last minutes gifts, some families in Southern Oregon are struggling just to put food on the table.
For 20 years the Olsrud family and Sherm’s Food 4 Less Grocery Stores have been stuffing truck trailers to the roof with food for the less fortunate.
This year they delivered 23,000 pounds of food to access to be distributed to Jackson County families.
“The environment is so tough for people to survive and pay rent so it’s nice to be able to have some food at home for the holidays especially,” said Sherm’s Food 4 Less General Manager Bob Ames.
Trucks also delivered to food banks in Klamath and Douglas counties.
