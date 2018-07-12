Trying to beat the heat at the Jackson County Fair

Medford, Ore. — As the Jackson County Fair continues, organizers are doing all they can to make sure people and animals can beat the heat.
Fire District 3, Fire District 5 and Medford Fire-Rescue are providing medical help at the fair.
The team has already treated a few people dealing with heat exhaustion.
The first responders say it’s important for everyone to stay hydrated and get in the shade… especially if you’re consuming a lot of alcohol or sugar.
Anyone wanting to get out of the sun can go into misting tents or an air-conditioned trailer.
The animals at the fair have the same option too.
“Anytime if the animals are too hot we’re able to take them off display… That’s part of our USDA license and what we can do. But we also have five giant ‘porta-cools’ which are outdoor air conditioners, and every animal gets their own fan… And then the fair donates ice to us,” Exotic Feline Handler Olivia Robertson said.
The only animals that choose to stay in the sun are the camels.
