TSA, Medford Airport announces changes to flight screening process

Medford, Ore. — The Rogue Valley International Medford Airport is implementing changes made by the Transportation Safety Administration, or TSA, to the flight screening process. The changes have been prompted by an increased threat to aviation security, as announce by the Department of Homeland Security in June 2017.
There are no changes to what can be brought through the checkpoint. However, travelers will now be required to remove all electronics and place them in bins to be X-ray screened. Previously, this practice was only in use for laptops; it now covers tablets, e-readers, and cameras.
Medford Airport officials say bag checks may increase as well.
The changes impact around 280 airports, and more than 100 countries. Customers who use TSA PreCheck will not be affected.
