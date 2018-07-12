Two alarm fire shuts down exit 30 ramps

MEDFORD, Ore. — A two-alarm fire on the Bear Creek Greenway shut down exit 30 ramps to southbound Interstate 5.
Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, fire crews got a report of smoke on the Bear Creek Greenway near I-5 exit 30.
Fortunately, Medford’s fire station four is just 1000 feet away and crews arrived quickly, containing the fire to about three and a half acres. Firefighters are reminding people to be careful in the hot, dry weather.
“We’ve had a lot of human-caused fires this summer already, and this is looking like it’s an indication of another human-caused fire,” said Deputy Chief Justin Bates with Medford Fire-Rescue.
Several people were seen in the area when the fire started.
What exactly started that fire is still under investigation.