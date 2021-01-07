Two arrested after Siskiyou County home invasion robbery

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Two suspects are behind bars after allegedly attacking a person during a home invasion robbery in Northern California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of December 27, two men kicked in a person’s door at a home in the Hornbrook area. They reportedly sprayed the one person inside the home with bear mace and started kicking him while he was on the ground.
According to the sheriff’s office, the mace affected the suspects, who reportedly retreated outside momentarily. While they were out of the home, the victim fled through a window to safety.
Investigators said the suspects went back inside the home and started taking items before driving away from the scene.
SCSO said the suspects, later identified as Corey Matthew Boatman and Steven Charles Ferea, were eventually found by police and arrested. Both men were booked in the Siskiyou County Jail for several felony and misdemeanor charges.
The victim was taken to the hospital for a possible broken arm, but he’s expected to make a full recovery.
