Two employees with Coos County ambulance company contract COVID-19

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Two employees of an ambulance company tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, Bay Cities Ambulance said that the employees are in the brokerage department, which means they deal with non-emergency medical transportation. They did not have any interaction with any patients and were sent home to isolate.
Bay Cities adds they are being vigilant of any potential infections with other employees.
