Two injured in rollover crash on I-5

MEDFORD, Ore. – A two car pile up shutdown part of I-5 between Medford and Central Point just before 7 pm Thursday night. The right lane of the freeway was closed as first responders worked to help those involved in the crash. One of the first responders told NBC5 News that two people in the vehicle that rolled were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their condition is not known.
The crash caused a traffic back up, but the freeway has since been re-opened. This is a developing story, stay with NBC5 News for updates.