Two local Chihuahuas looking for new home

This month when their owners came home with a new puppy playmate, they weren’t too happy. The owners decided to keep the new puppy and surrender Chihuahuas Duke and Wiggles to Jackson County Animal Services.
“We’ve been trying to search for someone who is able to adopt both of them,” Barbara Talbert, Jackson County Animal Services, said.
Jackson County Animal Services is hoping to keep the Chihuahuas together, as the two are best friends.
“They definitely look at each other, they’re, they’re looking for direction from, from each other, which is why we do want them, if we can to get them adopted together,” Talbert said.
But with the dogs ages six and eight, the animal shelter says it can take a while to get adopted, especially if they are adopted as a pair. The animal shelter says pets are surrendered for a variety of reasons, such as a family moving, an owner’s death or young dogs with behavior problems.
“We don’t hold it against the owner. We just try to get as much information as we can so that we can find a home that the dog is going to be successful in,” Talbert said.
So before you give a four-legged friend as a gift, be sure you are fully committed and willing to give your new pet a lifelong home.
As for Duke and Wiggles, they may seem shy at first, but with some treats and a loving home, they’ll warm up pretty quickly. A donor called in Tuesday morning to pay the adoption fee, hoping it would help them get adopted sooner. This means they can be adopted to a good home for free.
If you are interested in adopting Duke and Wiggles call Jackson COunty Animal Services: 541-774-6651
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.