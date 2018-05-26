Two local wineries donate to Eagle Point Girls Memorial Fund

APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore. — Two local wineries on Upper Applegate Road are donating Saturday’s profits to a great cause.
Red Lily Vineyards and Valley View Winery donated 100 percent of it’s proceeds in an effort to help the families of the three Eagle Point High School angels.
The three seniors, Luciana Tellez, Gisselle Montano and Esmeralda Nava were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in Douglas County last weekend.
Rachel Martin of Red Lily say she’s proud to do something to help.
“It just really impacted all of us here a great deal. I feel powerless to do anything but this is something we could do,” said Martin.
All the proceeds from today will be donated to the Eagle Point Girls Memorial Fund at Rogue Credit Union.
