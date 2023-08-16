Two new Medford hotels in the works

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two new hotels and a drive through coffee stand are in the works, on Barnett Road, right in front of Fred Meyer.

The site used to be where the I-5 exit 27 was before it was moved to Garfield Street and Highland Drive.

Right now, it’s a vacant lot but future plans show the dried grass and dirt will soon be replaced with two four- story hotels.

They’ll be intended for longer stays with kitchenettes, full- sized refrigerators, microwaves, laundry facilities, plus a gym.

The city of Medford says hotels will be a great addition to this location.

Deputy Medford City Manager, Kelly Madding said, “I think this is a really good use of that site. Hotels, a lot of them like to be visible by the freeway. I think we’re anticipating more tourism and travelers here when ‘Rogue X’ opens. That’s going to be a brand- new facility that I think is going to be a draw.”

The ‘Rogue X’ building is a community indoor recreation complex that will house basketball courts, pools and multi- purpose events centers.

It’s expected to open early 2024.

Development of the two hotels and coffee shop are expected to start late 2023 and will also open in 2024.

The building permits are submitted and waiting for review before construction starts.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.