Two off-duty firefighters save a man’s life

When a man collapsed at a Medford gym Wednesday night, a pair of off-duty Medford firefighters jumped into action.
“It’s just right place, right time,” said Jeff Matschke, firefighter for Medford Fire-Rescue.
The off-duty Medford firefighter was at the Court House Family Fitness Center with another fellow firefighter when he heard a loud noise.
“And I’m like, ‘what’s going on,” Matschke said, “no clue.”
A man running on a treadmill was going into cardiac arrest.
That’s when Matschke saw his friend and fellow Medford firefighter Tim Dundas giving the man CPR, and went for the defibrillator.
“It’s not something you expect to do off duty,” Matschke said.
The two firefighters continued until EMS arrived.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital with a pulse. He even regained consciousness.
“You just feel fortunate for everyone involved,” said Don Berryessa, President of Court House Family Fitness, “I think the number one thing is to follow your doctor’s recommendations.”
He said something like this is the perfect time to make your health a priority.
“Don’t overdo it, moderation is the key,” Berryessa said. “You know, you got to ease into things slowly, you can’t just jump in hard.”
And as for Matschke, he’s not calling himself a hero.
“It’s something that we all would’ve done and we do every day,” Matschke said. “Anybody who was there especially with our crews and what we do would’ve done the exact same thing. I’m not special compared to anybody else. Ultimately who we serve is everyone out in the city.”