Two people die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Investigators say two deaths in Siskiyou County were linked to carbon monoxide poisoning.
On February 9, two people—later identified as 50-year-old Cha Bouashu Lao and 43-year-old Lia Her—were found dead inside a structure in the Mt. Shasta Vista subdivision, about 35 south of Yreka.
After investigating, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the deaths of Lao and Her were caused by accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
The source of the carbon monoxide is believed to be from a charcoal-burning stove used for heat.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “I want to take this opportunity to remind our citizens that the alarming number of accidental deaths attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning (CO) in recent years is a serious concern. It is important to realize that this time of the year we sometimes see an increase in these types of human tragedies due to freezing temperatures and the unsafe use of heating devices. CO deaths are preventable and are normally caused by the improper or careless use of potentially hazardous heating devices that often emit harmful CO fumes, especially in enclosed areas without proper ventilation. It is equally important to remember that CO is very difficult to detect because it is an odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas. It is slightly less dense than air and CO can cause disabling and sometimes fatal injuries.”