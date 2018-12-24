Two people killed in Josephine County crash

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Two people were killed and another injured during a crash south of Cave Junction.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported at about 10:40 Saturday morning in the 6700 block of Rockydale Road.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 1997 Toyota 4Runner on its side off the highway.
Police said the driver, 41-year-old James Towe, was dead when they arrived. One of his passengers, 48-year-old Daniel Cartwright, died within minutes of being removed from the SUV.
JCSO said the passenger in the rear of the vehicle, a 31-year-old woman, was ejected from the SUV when it hit a tree. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
According to deputies, speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Any witnesses are encouraged to call JSCO at 541-474-5123.