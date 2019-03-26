Two people seriously injured in Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people were taken to a Medford hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed into a power pole near Wilderville.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Monday at about 5:42 p.m. in the 100 block of Cheney Creek Road.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a white SUV on its side in the roadway. One person was ejected from the vehicle, while the other person was partially ejected.
Both men were flown to a Medford hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
Police are investigating if speed and alcohol could have been factors in the crash.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 4541-474-5123.