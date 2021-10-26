Home
Two people taken to hospital following Cave Junction crash

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.- Multiple agencies responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 199 today.

This afternoon, Illinois Valley Fire District, American Medical Response, Sheriff’s Deputies, Oregon State Police, and ODOT responded to the accident in front of Shop Smart.

Two people were transported for their injuries to Three Rivers Hospital for further evaluation. Jerry’s Towing removed the vehicles from scene.  Southbound lanes will be blocked off by ODOT until the investigation is completed by OSP.

IVFD units cleared and scene was turned over to OSP for further investigation.

