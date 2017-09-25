Two rescued from banks of Rogue River

Merlin, Ore. – A man who reportedly fell out of a boat on the Rogue River near Indian Mary Park was found safe.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call on Sunday, September 24 at 5:25 p.m.
The caller said a male had fallen from a boat without a life jacket and hadn’t been seen since.
Deputies said the caller gave a brief location above Indian Mary Park before the call suddenly dropped.
Several agencies responded to the area, where law enforcement units eventually spotted a female stranded on rocks on the opposite bank of the Rogue River near Dunn Riffle.
She was able to communicate with officers when they got closer to the water’s edge, saying she was the one who called 911 and the male was last seen above of her location.
Before she was rescued, the sheriff’s office launched a search for the missing male using a jet boat.
Just above Hellgate Canyon, the male was found without shoes climbing rocks above the river.
JSCO said the man appeared tired and cold, but he was not seriously injured. He was taken to the Hog Creek boat ramp for a medical evaluation.
The jet boat then re-launched to retrieve the female. She was cold, but didn’t suffer any injuries.
She told first responders the reason the call cut out was because she dropped her phone in the river.