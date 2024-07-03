Two rescued on Curry County trail

Posted by Jenna King July 2, 2024

CURRY COUNTY, ORE. —The Curry County Sheriff’s Office responding to a report of a missing person after they got lost on a trail in Curry County.

CCSO says a friend reported his 23-year-old friend missing after they walked down the trail to Natural Bridges about 12 miles north of Brookings.

The caller also reported another man the two had met on the trail who hadn’t returned to the parking lot.

A Curry County Search & Rescue Team and an OSP trooper responded down the trail in the dark.

Around midnight the team found the two and guided them back to safety.

The sheriff’s office is reminding the public to be aware of the dangers of the hiking trails in the area of Natural Bridges.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
Jenna King is the 6pm anchor and our Feature Reporter at 10pm and 11pm for NBC5 News. Jenna is a Burbank, CA native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at Oregon she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through her internship with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Anchor
Skip to content