Two rescued on Curry County trail

CURRY COUNTY, ORE. —The Curry County Sheriff’s Office responding to a report of a missing person after they got lost on a trail in Curry County.

CCSO says a friend reported his 23-year-old friend missing after they walked down the trail to Natural Bridges about 12 miles north of Brookings.

The caller also reported another man the two had met on the trail who hadn’t returned to the parking lot.

A Curry County Search & Rescue Team and an OSP trooper responded down the trail in the dark.

Around midnight the team found the two and guided them back to safety.

The sheriff’s office is reminding the public to be aware of the dangers of the hiking trails in the area of Natural Bridges.

