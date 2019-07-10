Two rushed to hospital after Central Point structure

CENTRAL POINT, Ore – Two people were rushed to the hospital today after a fire broke out in a Central Point home.
Just after 11 this morning, fire crews and medical personnel raced to a double wide on the 800 block of East Gregory Road.
Medford Fire and Fire District Three were both on scene and able to get it under control in about 20 minutes.
The structure is actually split into two homes.
“The damage was contained to the front part of the duplex, I guess be we’ll be calling it, but there is heavy smoke damage throughout so residents will be displaced,” Ashley Blakely, Fire District Three, said.
By the time they got there, a neighbor had been able to get the tenant out of the burning home. Neighbors say it was an elderly woman. The extent of her injuries are unknown. Another person, a man, was also taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
While no dollar estimate was made for the damage, Fire District Three called it, ‘pretty extensive.’
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.