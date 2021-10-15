U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz sits down with local leaders about illegal marijuana

MEDFORD, Ore. – U.S. Congressman Cliff Bentz was in town Thursday. He met with several local leaders to discuss illegal marijuana in the Rogue Valley.
This comes just one day after the Jackson County Board of Commissioners declared a local state of emergency. Both Jackson and Josephine county leaders attended to shed a light on the reality of the situation. They told the congressman they don’t have the resources to combat this problem and the cartels know it.
“As this continues to proliferate they [the cartels] know we don’t have the resources. It’s going to keep growing, and growing, and growing. Then all of these other problems we’re talking about whether it comes to public health, public safety are all going to continue to grow,” said Rick Dyer, Chair, Jackson Co. Board of Commissioners.
Congressman Bentz said he’ll continue to work with both Jackson and Josephine County leaders on getting resources to solve the issue. He said a committee he’s on is meeting with Oregon’s U.S. Attorney next week in Washington D.C.
Congressman Bentz sat down with NBC5’s Craig Smullin about illegal grows and other issues facing our country in the 5 on 5 for Thursday’s NBC5 News at 6 newscast.
