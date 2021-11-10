U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz takes questions from community at first Jackson Co. Town Hall

Posted by by Mariah Mills November 9, 2021
Last Updated:November 9, 2021

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Representative Cliff Bentz visited southern Oregon this afternoon.

He held his first town hall in Jackson County since he was elected a year ago.

The event was held at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point. Padgham Pavilion was full with attendees eager to ask the congressman questions.

Many of the questions focused on climate change, vaccine mandates, and the Green New Deal.

“I’m so happy to see so many of you here to share with you what I believe and what I’ve been learning in Washington D.C. I’m here to take your questions. There’s been an incredible amount of things going on in Washington D.C., as you know,” he said.

In response to the climate change questions, Representative Bentz said he believes climate change is happening and thinks nuclear power is the answer to fixing the issue.

He also says he supports the Forest Resiliency Act and parts of the Green New Deal.

If you’d like to watch the full town hall meeting, you can check it out on the KOBI-TV NBC5 Facebook page.

Rep. Bentz is holding a town hall next in Josephine County on Wednesday from 10:30 – 11:30 at Basker Auditorium in downtown Grants Pass.

