U.S. Senator Ron Wyden holds conference in Grants Pass about housing

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Senator Ron Wyden was in Grants Pass Thursday morning, holding a press conference about affordable housing solutions, discussing legislation he’s been working on that he says appeals to both sides of the aisle. This coming in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Grants Pass homelessness case.

Last month the Supreme Court ruled in Grants Pass’ favor regarding their controversial homeless laws that criminalizes sleeping in public spaces. Senator Wyden said, “I want to talk about how we can go forward. I saw the court decision, I want to say, let’s have a blueprint… for the future and bring people together and I think that’s what we’ve been talking about.”

Senator Wyden said he’s not trying to fight old battles. With the Supreme Court having made their decision, Wyden and local housing partners spoke about ways to increase affordable housing, “Transferring used federal buildings to local nonprofits and governments to turn it into housing. It’s a smart way to make use of empty buildings and help people.”

Senator Wyden commended Grants Pass housing leaders and volunteers, who echoed similar strategies on increasing housing.

Grants Pass Housing Advisory Committee member, Doug Walker said, “That is one of the benefits of our community; is we do have some infrastructure in town. We have a lot of partialized, underdeveloped land, so there’s quite a bit of opportunity for the small developer out there.”

Senator Wyden talked about his Decent Affordable Safe Housing for All, or DASH act. He is also pushing to have a vote in the U.S. Senate next week on his bipartisan bill, that looks to expand on the low-income housing tax credit program. He said,

“With my legislation, Oregon could build 200,000 units and do it in a hurry. It’s got help for kids, expansion of child tax credit, it’s got reinstitution of the small business research and development credit.”

It passed the House of Representatives with 357 voting in favor. Senator Wyden firmly stated while there are a lot of moving parts with homelessness, he believes it starts with more affordable housing. The City of Grants Pass is now deciding how it wants to structure the new regulations regarding the time, place and manner, in which people can rest in public spaces. Mayor Sara Bristol said regardless of what they decide, the city will be operating under the current injunction that allows camping in all parks for the next 30 to 90 days.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.