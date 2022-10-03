United Airlines cutting 12 routes including LAX to Rogue Valley Intl

Posted by Anthony Carter October 3, 2022

CHICAGO — Chicago based United Airlines, is reportedly suspending 12 routes from major U.S. cities, including at the Rogue Valley International Airport.

Airline travel website, The Points Guy, first confirmed the move last Friday. Among the routes soon to be cut are Los Angles International Airport (LAX) to Rogue Valley International Airport. (MFR)

MFR director Jerry Brienza, shared that the decline in demand since the pandemic, combined with the nationwide pilot shortage contributed to the decision.

We feel the cuts are unfortunate, we don’t like them obviously,” Brienza told NBC5. “There’s 23% fewer departures out of LAX today, and there’s 35 flights per day, fewer than before than pandemic.” 

As of right now, United is conducting its seasonal one flight a day from MFR to LAX. There’s no word yet on when flights will be temporarily suspended.

Below is the full list according to The Points Guy:

  • Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Colorado Springs Airport
  • LAX to Dane County Regional Airport (Madison, Wisconsin)
  • LAX to Eugene Airport (Oregon)
  • LAX to Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport (Oregon)
  • San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
  • SFO to St. Louis Lambert International Airport
  • SFO to Will Rogers World Airport (Oklahoma City)
  • SFO to Dane County Regional Airport
  • Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Santa Barbara Airport (California)
  • ORD to Eugene Airport
  • George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston) to Edmonton International Airport (Alberta, Canada)
  • Newark Liberty International Airport (New Jersey) to Northwest Arkansas National Airport

 

 

