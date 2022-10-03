United Airlines cutting 12 routes including LAX to Rogue Valley Intl

CHICAGO — Chicago based United Airlines, is reportedly suspending 12 routes from major U.S. cities, including at the Rogue Valley International Airport.

Airline travel website, The Points Guy, first confirmed the move last Friday. Among the routes soon to be cut are Los Angles International Airport (LAX) to Rogue Valley International Airport. (MFR)

MFR director Jerry Brienza, shared that the decline in demand since the pandemic, combined with the nationwide pilot shortage contributed to the decision.

“We feel the cuts are unfortunate, we don’t like them obviously,” Brienza told NBC5. “There’s 23% fewer departures out of LAX today, and there’s 35 flights per day, fewer than before than pandemic.”

As of right now, United is conducting its seasonal one flight a day from MFR to LAX. There’s no word yet on when flights will be temporarily suspended.

Below is the full list according to The Points Guy: