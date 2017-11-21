United bringing 2 nonstop flights to LAX from Medford Airport

Medford, Ore.- Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport has new flights coming to the area.
Starting in April, United Airlines will launch twice daily nonstop flights to Los Angeles. It’s something the airline hasn’t had coming out of the Medford Airport since prior to 9/11.
There will be two flights. One that will depart around 6 A.M. The other departing at 4:05 P.M.
Medford Airport officials say that United adding the nonstop flights is a good thing for both flyers
and airlines.
“We have somebody in that market already but a little competition is good for everybody,” Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport Director Bern Chase explains.
One Rogue Valley local looking forward to the new options is Dawn Heidegger.
She just returned to Medford after visiting her son in the Dominican Republic. Her travel time back, including layovers, was over 24 hours long.
Dawn says that the nonstop flights to LAX will make her life at lot easier. Especially when it comes to spending more time with her family.
“It’s just a long way to drive,” she says, “And we would be able to see the kids more often”