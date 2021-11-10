United Way of Jackson Co. receives $10k grants towards In This Together campaign

MEDFORD, Ore. — The United Way of Jackson County just received a large grant for the In This Together campaign.

The In This Together Campaign is a collaboration between NBC5 News, the United Way, and other local organizations.

It works to educate and spread awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

The CEO of the United Way – Jackson County, Dee Anne Everson, says First Interstate Bank granted the non-profit organization $10,000 towards it’s campaign efforts.

“Our efforts around mental wellness are significant and important in these really socially, emotionally isolating times and with the support of lots of partners, it’s making a difference,” she said.

