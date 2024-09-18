Unknown number of young Chinook salmon die in Coquille River tributary

CHARLESTON, Ore. – An unknown number of young hatchery fall Chinook salmon were found dead in a tributary of the Coquille River.

Cause for hatchery smolt mortality in Coquille Basin currently unknown, ODFW investigating

CHARLESTON, Ore. – An unknown number of newly released hatchery fall Chinook salmon smolts died at a release site in Beaver Slough, a tributary of the Coquille River.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife released the 37,600 smolts Sept. 11 and dead fish were discovered by the public a few days later. The fish were too disintegrated for testing at ODFW’s fish pathology lab; however, it is suspected dissolved oxygen levels in the water dropped quickly in a short time after stocking.

Charleston District Fish Biologist Mike Gray said losing any amount of hatchery Chinook smolts is a blow.

“So much work goes into raising these fish to the smolt stage that it’s a disappointing loss to us, our volunteers and the Coquille Indian Tribe. The local community and anglers also highly value these fish,” Gray said.

This is the first year ODFW stocked hatchery smolts at Beaver Slough. Normally these fish would be stocked and held for two weeks at an acclimation site on the Coquille River, but that was unavailable this year. At Beaver Slough, the smolts were free to move downstream into the Coquille River on their way to the ocean.

Also last week, ODFW stocked 48,000 fall Chinook smolts directly into the Coquille River at the Coquille city boat ramp. Those fish are also free to move downstream and appear to have done so. No mortalities were observed.

Another 74,500 hatchery fall Chinook smolts are acclimating in a pen in Ferry Creek and are scheduled to be released this week.

Gray said an alternative to smolt stocking at Beaver Slough will be discussed for next year.

