Home
Update: Grants Pass photographer faces sexual abuse misdemeanor

Update: Grants Pass photographer faces sexual abuse misdemeanor

Crime Local News Regional Top Stories , , ,

A Grants Pass man who operates a photography and film studio appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

40-year-old Francisco Antonio Melendez is charged with sexual abuse in the 3rd degree.

Police in Grants Pass say Melendez invited a woman into his photography studio and subjected her to unwanted sexual contact last week.

This is an ongoing story.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »