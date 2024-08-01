UPDATE: KLAMATH COUNTY SHOOTING SUSPECT

Here is an update in the form of a Media Release from the Klamath Falls Police Department:

On July 30th, 2024, at approximately 2:57 p.m., Klamath 9-1-1 Communications District received a report of a shooting that occurred at Modoc Field across from Klamath Union High School. The initial report was a man had been shot by another man wearing a face mask, and the shooter had left in a grey sedan towards the downtown area. Law enforcement officials from the Klamath Falls Police Department, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Police responded immediately to the scene. They located a man who had been shot and lifesaving measures were immediately administered to the shooting victim until they were relieved by medical personnel from the Klamath County Fire District. The victim was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center and later to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon and is in critical condition.

Local law enforcement began an extensive search for the suspect vehicle to identify and locate the person responsible for this shooting. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated, and the investigation is ongoing. The suspect vehicle was found approximately two hours later in the Pilot Travel Center parking lot located at 3817 Hwy 97 North in Klamath Falls. The vehicle was unoccupied and after an extensive search of the area, the shooting suspect was not located. A person of interest in this case did arrive while law enforcement was still on scene, and that person cooperated with investigators. Law enforcement officials continued following up on all available leads throughout the night and a suspect had been developed as a result. The suspect has been identified as 44 years old Andrew Wyatt Gregory of Klamath Falls. His whereabouts are still unknown, and we are requesting the community’s assistance in finding Gregory so he can be held accountable for his actions. Gregory should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or know his whereabouts, please do not approach him and immediately call 9-1-1.

The Klamath County Major Crime Team consists of detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department, Oregon State Police, and the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office and Klamath Community Corrections also provide support to the team. If any members of the community have additional information regarding this investigation, you are encouraged to call the Klamath Falls Police Department at (541) 883-5336 and contact the lead detective, Det. Witmer. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call our anonymous Tip Line at (541) 883-5334.

