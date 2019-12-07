UPDATE: Missing man with dementia found deceased

ILLINOIS VALLEY, Ore.– *UPDATE*: The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that 63-year-old Russel Wilcox has been found deceased.
12/01/19 — Josephine County Search and Rescue wants you to be on the lookout for a missing man.
Illinois Valley Fire District says their searching for Russell Wilcox. They say he was last seen on Waldo Road in Josephine County on Thursday.
Wilcox is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 220 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. They say Wilcox has dementia and other medical conditions.
He was last known to be driving a 2002-2006 GMC pickup with a canopy and Oregon plates. If you see him or his truck you’re asked to call 911.
