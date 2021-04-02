UPDATE: Missing Oregon foster children found

Update (04/02/2021 9:37 a.m.) — On Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Jaxon Palm and Corban Cory were found.
Original Story: SALEM, Ore. – Two missing Oregon foster children are believed to be in danger.
The Oregon Department of Human Services said 14-year-old Corban Cory and 13-year-old Jaxon Palm went missing from Albany on March 30. The pair may be traveling around Toledo or Newport. It’s believed they’re in danger.
ODHS said Cory is 5’8” tall, weighs 160 pounds with dark green eyes and short, dark blonde hair. He often wears beanies and hats and has a bald spot on the top of his head.
Palm is described as 5’5” tall, 155 pounds with bright blue eyes and red hair. He also has freckles on his face and arms.
Anyone who has knowledge regarding the whereabouts of Cory or Palm is asked to call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).