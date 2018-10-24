Update on Eagle Point officer-involved shooting

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Two Eagle Point Police Department officers will not face any charges following a fatal shooting at a Carl’s Jr. restaurant.
The shooting happened on September 19, 2018, at a restaurant on Linn Road near Highway 62.
According to police, one EPD officer was trying to contact a suspect, Matthew Thayer Graves. There was a struggle between the two that ended up in the restroom. A second officer arrived to help, however, Graves continued to resist. That’s when the officers said they deployed less-than-lethal methods to get Graves to comply.
NBC5 spoke with one witness who was outside the restaurant at the time of the incident.“There was someone and it appeared that they were handcuffed and they were laying face down with their hands behind their back and it appeared that they had one shoe on and one shoe off,” said Dennis Samples, witness. “And they were laying right by the entrance doors by the trash cans.”
Police say when it was all over, one officer suffered minor injuries. Graves, however, died.
The two officers were placed on administrative leave, which is typical in these types of cases.
Darin May, Eagle Point’s chief of police, said it’s the first time in his twenty years that there’s been an officer-involved shooting in the city.
On October 24, 2018, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said the two officers had been cleared of any wrong-doing. They acted within the scope of their duties and will not face charges in connection with the death of Graves.
This is a breaking story. Updates will be provided as they become available.