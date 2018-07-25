Update on southwest Oregon fires, evacuations

MEDFORD, Ore. – As of July 25, wildfires burning in southwest Oregon covered over 40,000 acres.
The Joint Information Center said in an update that isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon into the evening, with the activity centered in and around western Siskiyou County east into Modoc County. Storms could move into Klamath and Lake Counties.
Smoke across the area remains persistent, ranging from unhealthy to moderate. As fire activity increases, the air quality is expected to decrease.
The JIC issued the following list of evacuation notices (More info about evacuation levels and preparedness can be found at http://www.rvem.org.):
EVACUATIONS
GARNER COMPLEX
- Level 1: Riverbanks Road between Limpy Creek Road and Pickett Creek Road including all secondary roads; All residences north of Redwood Hwy, including residences located on Little Cheyenne Trail, Round Prairie, Minnow Lane, Firview Lane, Splendor Drive, Wonder Lane, Wild Raspberry Court, Newt Gulch Road, Waters Creek Road, including all secondary roads. Galice Road between Stratton Creek Bridge and Taylor Creek Road.
- Level 2: Pickett Creek Road, including secondary roads to , 574 West Pickett Creek Road; Dutcher Creek Road including secondary roads; Shan Creek Road from Riverbanks to 989 Shan Creek Road; Limpy Creek Road from Riverbanks to 333 Limpy Creek Road; Pleasant Creek Road from 3760 to 5090, Ditch Creek Road 3997 to 36505, Ford Road 155 N Ford Road to 17101 Ford Road.
- Level 3: West Pickett Creek Rd addresses above 574 ; Shan Creek Road above 989 Shan Creek; Limpy Creek Road above 333 Limpy Creek Road; Grave Creek Rd north of Ditch Creek Rd intersection. Pleasant Creek Road from 6392 to 7235. A Red Cross Shelter has been established at the Grants Pass High School at 830 NE 9th Street in Grants Pass, 888-680-1455.
NATCHEZ FIRE
- Level 3: Oak Flat community at the end of Illinois River Road.
- Visit Josephine County Emergency Management on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/josephinecountyEM for current information.
TIMBER CRATER 6 FIRE
- None at this time.
HENDRIX FIRE
- Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to a Level 1for residents near Hells Peak, southeast of Ruch.
- Details are available at http://jacksoncountyor.org/sheriff/ Residents in the area are encouraged to sign up for Citizen Alert at http://www.jacksoncounty.org/alert.
SUGAR PINE FIRE
- None at this time
SOUTH UMPQUA COMPLEX
- Level 2: Addresses on the west side of Highway 227 from the Douglas County border to Loper Lane. The addresses of 7544, 7600 on the east side of Highway 227. All addresses on West Fork Trail Creek Road. All addresses on Taylor Road. Loper Lane, addresses of 214 and above.