Update: photos of armed robbery suspect released

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Flamingo’s lounge.
It happened a little before 10 p.m. Monday at the Flamingo’s lounge on Roberts Road off Crater Lake Avenue.
Police say a man entered the business with a handgun and demanded money.
“He did get away with an undisclosed amount of cash and he did brandish a firearm — some type of unknown handgun at this time,” said Sgt. Steve Furst.
He took off toward the nearby apartments.
On Wednesday, police provided surveillance images of the suspect along with the following description:
The suspect is described as a white male adult and believed to be in his 40’s or 50’s. He is approximately 5’10” tall with red or blonde shoulder length hair. He was wearing a light colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, dark tennis shoes with white soles and a baseball hat, which appears to be light colored in the front and dark in the back.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Medford Police Department at 541-774-2230.